Chelsea Some Way Away From Kai Havertz Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are still some way away from finding an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Kai Havertz, according to The Athletic.



Havertz has told Leverkusen that he wants to leave and he is keen on moving to Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.













The German attacking midfielder is a top target for Chelsea and an agreement in principle is in place between the player and the Blues over a transfer.



But the two clubs are yet to find an agreement and Leverkusen are not prepared to budge from their £81.3m asking price for Havertz.





After spending £47m on Timo Werner this summer, Chelsea do not want to spend such a figure on Havertz and have a much lower price in mind.







For the moment, the two clubs are far away from reaching an agreement over the deal and a lot of work still needs to be done.



Havertz is keen on the move to London and Chelsea are the only club who are in the race to sign him this summer.





Leverkusen also want the player to be part of their Europa League campaign next month.

