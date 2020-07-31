Frank Lampard Knows How To Win Trophies – Former Chelsea Star Backs Blues

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou has backed the Blues to win the FA Cup on Saturday and has lauded his former team-mate Frank Lampard as he believes the Englishman knows how to win trophies.



Chelsea face Arsenal in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday with both teams vying to get their hands on the trophy.













The Blues won the trophy most recently during the 2017/18 season, with the Gunners winning it the highest number of times in the past decade with three wins in five seasons.



Former Blues forward Kalou hailed his ex-team-mate for developing the Chelsea squad with young players, and admits he could never imagine playing for a Blues side which fielded such young players during his days at the club.





Kalou backed Lampard and his side to go all the way in the final and insisted the Chelsea legend knows how to win trophies and will have his first opportunity to do so on Saturday against Arsenal.







“I like how he’s filled up the squad with young players and is trying to develop them.



"Football now is very fast, there isn’t often time to help young players, but when you see Chelsea today the average age is probably 25. Before you could never have imagined that”, Kalou told Chelsea’s official site.



“If anyone knows how to win trophies, it’s Lampard, for sure. No doubt. He’s one of a kind.





“There was never a game when I would see Lampard be afraid of defeat. He was never scared.



“Sometimes there are some games when you can see a player is not confident, but Lampard always had the same look on his face before every final.



"If Lampard was not afraid, why should I be? Let’s go, let’s do it.



“Hopefully Lampard will have his first trophy as a coach, and once again Chelsea will be victorious at Wembley.”



Both managers, Lampard and Mikel Arteta, will have their first opportunity to get their hands on a major trophy for the first time in their managerial careers.

