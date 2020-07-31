It Will Be Strange Playing Leeds United At Elland Road – Southampton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong has revealed it will be a strange experience for him to face Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League next season.



Leeds ended their 16-year absence from the English top flight earlier this month when they won the Championship title under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.













During his childhood, Armstrong used to watch Leeds play at Elland Road and was enthralled by the atmosphere during league games.



The 2020/21 league season is scheduled to start in September and Armstrong will now have a chance to return to Elland Road and go up against the Whites with Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton.





The 28-year-old revealed that for him, given he used to watch Leeds play at Elland Road, it will be a strange experience to turn out on the pitch, although not one which is completely new to him.







“I used to watch Leeds a lot when I was younger”, Armstrong told the Daily Echo.



“I had some grandparents who lived close to Leeds and they used to take me to Elland Road to watch Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell.





“You know what it’s like going to a Premier League game at that age, going up the steps to the pitch and realising what a fantastic experience it is.



“I played a pre-season game there once with Dundee United a long time ago and it was quite a surreal moment.



“I remembered being in the stands watching the games to then be playing on the pitch, it was a really strange feeling.



“But I think next season, with them coming up, it will be even stranger going there to play, especially thinking back to all those years ago when I used to sit in the stands with my dad and brother."



Armstrong, who made 30 top flight appearances in the 2019/20 season, scored five goals and created three for Southampton.

