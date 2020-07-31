Leeds United Poised To Land Teenage Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have a deal in place to sign young Wigan forward Joe Gelhardt in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Sun.



The 18-year-old is being sold by Wigan this summer in order to pay the wages for the rest of the squad as they continue to struggle with their finances.













The teenage forward has been attracting interest from several clubs in the Championship and the Premier League, but Leeds have had an edge in the race.



They were granted permission to speak to Gelhardt last week and the talks have progressed towards a deal being agreed.





Leeds have struck an agreement with Wigan and they will be paying a fee of around £1m to the Latics for the young forward’s signature.







Gelhardt is also expected to agree terms on a contract with Leeds this season and complete the move to Elland Road in the coming days.



Wigan are being forced to sell the youngster cheaply as they made a mistake registering his contract.





The striker agreed a five-year contract with the club during the season, but an error meant he is still on his current deal, which has a year left on it.

