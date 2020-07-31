Leeds United Reluctant To Meet Target’s Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are closely monitoring Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci, but do not want to meet the Reds’ financial demands, according to The Athletic.



The Whites are looking to strengthen their squad over the summer to be ready for the Premier League kicking off in September.













Leeds are looking to boost their left-back options and have zeroed in on Liverpool talent Larouci as an option.



The Reds snapped up the Frenchman from Le Havre in 2017 and the defender featured ten times for the Premier League champions' Under-23s last season.





He also made his debut in the senior team and played twice in the FA Cup for Jurgen Klopp’s side.







Leeds have been keeping tabs on his development and are interested in taking him to Elland Road this summer.



He is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool and a move away from the club is a possibility.





However, Leeds are reluctant to meet the asking price that Liverpool have slapped on Larouci's head.



With the transfer window now open, Leeds are being linked with a host of potential signings.

