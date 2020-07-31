Leeds United With Soft Enquiry For 23-Year-Old Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have put in an enquiry with Norwich City for winger Emiliano Buendia, but he is not a priority for the club, according to The Athletic.



The Argentine impressed with his tenacity and talent despite Norwich City being relegated from the Premier League this season.













The 23-year-old has his admirers in the top flight and there are suggestions that he could leave the Canaries this summer.



Leeds have a passing interest in Buendia and made an enquiry with Norwich after their relegation to the Championship was confirmed.





However, the jury is out on whether Leeds will follow up their interest.







It has been claimed that Leeds’ enquiry was a minor query rather than serious interest in the player.



While Leeds believe that the 23-year-old is talented, his statistics in the Premier League are far away from inspiring confidence.





Just one goal in 36 appearances was a significant drop from his performances in the Championship, where in the 2018/19 campaign he scored eight times and provided 12 assists.

