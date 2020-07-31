XRegister
31/07/2020 - 13:59 BST

Lille Have Everton and Manchester United Offers On Table For Gabriel

 




Lille have similar bids on their table from Manchester United, Everton and Napoli for Gabriel, with the player expected to make a decision on his future soon.

Gabriel had appeared close to a move to Everton before the season was brought to a halt and the Toffees then seemed to have slipped out of the chase.  


 



Napoli have been leading the chase to sign the Brazilian centre-back, but they have strong competition from England.

The ball is in Gabriel's court and, according to French daily La Voix du Nord, Lille have offers of €30m on the table from Manchester United, Everton and Napoli.
 


Lille are expecting Gabriel to now make a decision over where he wants to go, having opened the door for him to leave.



The French side paid just €3m to land Gabriel in 2017.

Napoli are said to have the edge in the race, with a move to Italy likely to see Gabriel join Lille team-mate Victor Osimhen.
 


However, Everton and Manchester United appear to be genuine options for the centre-back, if he wants to move to England.

The Brazilian is expected to make a call on his next club in the coming days.
 