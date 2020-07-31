Lille Have Everton and Manchester United Offers On Table For Gabriel

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille have similar bids on their table from Manchester United, Everton and Napoli for Gabriel, with the player expected to make a decision on his future soon.



Gabriel had appeared close to a move to Everton before the season was brought to a halt and the Toffees then seemed to have slipped out of the chase.













Napoli have been leading the chase to sign the Brazilian centre-back, but they have strong competition from England.



The ball is in Gabriel's court and, according to French daily La Voix du Nord, Lille have offers of €30m on the table from Manchester United, Everton and Napoli.





Lille are expecting Gabriel to now make a decision over where he wants to go, having opened the door for him to leave.







The French side paid just €3m to land Gabriel in 2017.



Napoli are said to have the edge in the race, with a move to Italy likely to see Gabriel join Lille team-mate Victor Osimhen.





However, Everton and Manchester United appear to be genuine options for the centre-back, if he wants to move to England.



The Brazilian is expected to make a call on his next club in the coming days.

