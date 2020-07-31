Mikel Arteta Targets Club Unity Boost From FA Cup Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has stressed the importance of winning trophies at a football club, with the Gunners boss admitting his side have a great chance to generate a positive mood by winning the FA Cup.



The Gunners beat Manchester City 2-0 in the semi-finals to reach the final of the competition, where they will face Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.













Chelsea, on the other hand, beat Manchester United 3-1 to reach the final to make the clash an all-London affair.



Gunners boss Arteta feels it builds trust within a side when they win a trophy together and stressed the importance of building good moments together as a unit.





Arteta revealed the positivity within a club is crucial for any club after they have achieved their goal and insisted his side have a good chance to build on their cup run and put their hands on the trophy for a fourth time in six years.







“Well, it generates the trust when you win a title”, Arteta told a press conference.



“It generates moments when together you go through good emotions and at the end it brings everybody together and you have good memories.





“It's about winning and winning a trophy that is so positive for any club and when you are in a process, obviously that makes it even more important, we have a great opportunity tomorrow, so let's go for it.”



Arsenal will take part in their fourth FA Cup final in six years when they take to the pitch at Wembley on Saturday and will be hoping to add a 13th FA Cup trophy to their collection.

