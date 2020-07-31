Newcastle United Showing Interest In Serie A Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are interested in Sassuolo defender Rogerio as they look to strengthen their defensive areas.



Rogerio had time in the youth ranks at Sassuolo and Juventus, but made the jump to the first team during his time at the Allianz Stadium.













However, the Brazilian struggled to make his mark for Juventus and moved to Sassuolo on loan during the 2017/18 season where he impressed in his first season and cemented his place as the first choice left-back for the side in the 2018/19 season.



He soon made the switch to Sassuolo permanent for a fee of €6m in the summer of 2019 from Juventus, where his performances have caught the eye of Premier League outfit Newcastle United, who are interested in acquiring his services according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.





The Magpies want to add to their options at left-back and the Sassuolo man has emerged as an option.







Rogerio has struggled to make consistent appearances for his side this season owing to a meniscal injury.



The 22-year old Brazilian has made 14 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo during the 2019/20 season, scoring one goal and registering one assist for his side in the process.





His contract with the club runs out in the summer of 2023.

