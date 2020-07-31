XRegister
31/07/2020 - 09:39 BST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Looking For Jadon Sancho Talks To Speed Up

 




Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pushing Manchester United to accelerate negotiations for Jadon Sancho and get the deal over the line as soon as possible, according to ESPN.

Sancho is Manchester United’s top target and they are the only club who appear to be in the race to sign the winger this summer.  


 



That has driven Manchester United to try and bring the price down for a player who Dortmund value at €120m in the ongoing transfer window.

Intermediaries from both clubs have been negotiating and they have reportedly reached a broad agreement on the basic principles of the deal.
 


Manchester United believe they will get it over the line, but it has been claimed that Solskjaer wants the process to pick up pace.



The Manchester United manager does not want another set of protracted negotiations such as for Harry Maguire last summer and Bruno Fernandes in January.

The Norwegian wants the club to make a good first offer and work out the agreement for Sancho as soon as possible.
 


The Manchester United manager wants the player to be part of his squad soon in order to help him integrate with the rest of the team ahead of next season.
 