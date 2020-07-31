Tottenham Hotspur Keen To Give Tanguy Ndombele Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are not looking to sell Tanguy Ndombele, despite the midfielder being linked with Inter, according to the BBC.



Spurs paid a club-record fee to sign the midfielder from Lyon last summer, but he had an indifferent first season in England.













Ndombele failed to cement his place in the starting eleven last season and Jose Mourinho never shied away from criticising the player’s form and fitness in public.



It has been claimed in Italy that Inter will hold talks over Ndombele moving to the San Siro.





However, it is now suggested that Spurs want to keep Ndombele.







Spurs are unwilling to give up on him after just one season and believe that they have invested too much in him to just let him leave after a year.



The club may also be hopeful that the relationship with Ndombele and Mourinho will improve over the course of time.





It remains to be seen whether Ndombele is on the same page, or attracted to the idea of relaunching his career in Italy.

