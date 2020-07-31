XRegister
Inside Futbol

31/07/2020 - 12:44 BST

We Are Looking Ready – Steven Gerrard Keen For Strong Rangers Start

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has stressed his side are looking ready for their season curtain raiser on Saturday, when they take on Aberdeen away from home at Pittodrie.

The Gers start their Scottish Premiership season with a trip away to Aberdeen and the Gers will be hoping to start the season on a high note.


 



This season will see Rangers under pressure as they are looking to stop their rivals Celtic from winning a tenth league title in a row.

Rangers manager Gerrard admits it is important for them to start the season with a winning run and admitted trips to Pittodrie have historically been tough for his side.
 


However, Gerrard insisted the Gers are looking ready to take on Aberdeen with the ex-Liverpool captain stressing the plan is to start the season strong and continue from there.



“We understand the importance of the season, but we have to stay focused on the next challenge which is Aberdeen”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“We are going in good shape and are looking ready.
 


“The important thing for us is to hit the ground running starting with a historically tough trip to Pittodrie.

“The plan is to start strong and get three points to get us going.”

Rangers will take on Bayer Leverkusen next Thursday in the Europa League, having lost the first leg 3-1 at Ibrox.
 