Arsenal Legend Feels FA Cup Shows Case For Board Backing Mikel Arteta

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Mikel Arteta can take the club forward if the board properly back him.



A 2-1 win over Chelsea means Arsenal have won the FA Cup and Arteta has picked up his first trophy very early in his managerial career at the Emirates.













A difficult season where they finished eighth was capped off with a trophy at the end and there was a genuine delight in the faces of the Arsenal players and their young manager.



Wright believes Arteta has managed to make all at the club believe in his methods and has insisted that if the club back him properly in the market, he will take the Gunners forward.





The former striker said on BBC One: “Mikel Arteta has got everybody on side.







“What that says to me is that if he gets the backing he needs, he can get Arsenal back to where they want to be.



“I am so pleased!”





The former Arsenal man admits that felt bad for Chelsea as they were unlucky with injuries in the game and the key refereeing decisions went against Frank Lampard’s side.



“Chelsea were unfortunate with those injuries and they had some decisions which were very unfair on them.”



Winning the FA Cup also means Arsenal have qualified for next season’s Europa League and will go straight into the group stage.

