Can’t Yet See How Ajax Will Handle Hakim Ziyech’s Departure – Former AZ Star

Former AZ Alkmaar midfielder Barry van Galen believes he is yet to see how Ajax will manage to deal with the departure of Hakim Ziyech, who left the club for Chelsea this summer.



Ajax were controversially declared champions last season despite being level on points with AZ Alkmaar, who were second on goal difference when the season was suspended in April.













It left AZ heartbroken as they were denied a chance to win the league, but Van Galen believes his former club are in a great position to challenge for the league title next season if they can keep their squad together.



The former midfielder told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “I expect AZ to compete for the title again next season.





“If the current squad stay together, I will give them a good chance.”







Van Galen has indicated that champions Ajax could struggle if they do not find a way of dealing with the absence of Ziyech, who joined Chelsea in the summer.



He feels the Algerian gave a lot more to Ajax than just goals and assists and the Dutchman believes the new signings are yet to shine.





“At Ajax, I have yet to see how they will deal with the departure of Hakim Ziyech.



"He provided them with goals, assists, fighting spirit and technical class.



“The signings are yet to prove themselves.”



Ziyech scored eight goals and registered 21 assists in his last season at Ajax.

