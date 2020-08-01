Chelsea Will Make Ligue 1 Star Priority If Kepa Offloaded

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea will make Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan a priority target this summer if they manage to offload shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.



Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea in a club record deal of £71.6m from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, but has struggled to live up to his billing at Stamford Bridge.













The 25-year-old’s relationship with Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard has been strained and the Spaniard is tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.



According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, if Chelsea manage to offload Arrizabalaga, they will join the race for Lille custodian Maignan, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.





Lampard, who dropped Arrizabalaga to the bench in February, dropped the Spaniard again when Chelsea beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure their place in the Premier League’s top four.







It remains to be seen whether Arrizabalaga will be on the bench again today when Chelsea go up against Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley.



Maignan played in 37 matches for Lille in the 2019/20 season, while keeping 13 clean sheets, and the Frenchman’s consistency between the sticks has made him a prime target for Chelsea.





The shot-stopper is yet to make his debut for France, but has been a regular member of the national squad since last summer.

