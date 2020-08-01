Deal Hijack Fears Eased, Leeds United Remain On Course To Land Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are still on course to capture Wigan Athletic talent Joe Gelhardt and are not about to have the swoop hijacked, according to the Sun.



The Whites have identified the 18-year-old as a bright talent and are taking advantage of Wigan slipping into administration to snap him up.











However, the deal has taken time to complete and with a number of other clubs also admirers of Gelhardt, worries over potential late competition have concerned some.



The delay to the deal happening though is not down to a potential hijacking though and the switch could go through over the course of the next week.





Liverpool-born Gelhardt progressed through the youth set-up at Wigan before then breaking into the senior side.







He finished this season with 18 Championship appearances to his name, and one goal, at Hull City.



Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has proven willing to trust young talents and Gelhardt will be looking to catch the Argentine's eye in the youth ranks at Elland Road after he makes the move.





The Yorkshire giants are currently preparing for Premier League football after winning the Championship this term.

