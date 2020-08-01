FA Cup Win Could Help Mikel Arteta Get More To Spend – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Craig Burley believes Mikel Arteta could use the FA Cup, if the Gunners win it, as leverage to get more backing from the Arsenal board in the transfer window this summer.



Arsenal have a lot riding on the FA Cup final against Chelsea today at Wembley and many feel it could be a pivotal moment in Arteta’s reign at the Emirates.













The Gunners finished eighth in the league, their worst performance in 25 years, and their only way into next season’s Europa League is to win the FA Cup.



Missing out on European football will affect their finances, which have already been stretched due to the changed landscape, and Arteta could have even less to spend in the market.





Burley feels that winning the FA Cup would give the Arsenal manager the confidence to face the board and demand the kind of backing he needs to rebuild the Gunners squad.







He believes winning the FA Cup could help Arteta to boost his transfer kitty for the summer.



Burley said on ESPN FC: “If Mikel Arteta’s standing needs anymore blowing up to his bosses and the board, then he can go to them with the FA Cup.





“He can say, listen I have been only here for six months, it is not the strongest squad, I put City out in the semi-final and went and beat Chelsea in the cup final and now give me the resources to rebuild this Arsenal team.



“Let’s be frank about it, couple of weeks ago they were sitting tenth in the Premier League.



“This is a side that need a rebuild and to try and coax some more finances out of the ownership, sometimes it takes something like this to try and convince an owner to loosen the purse strings.”



Arteta won the FA Cup twice as a player at Arsenal in 2014 and 2015 and is now looking to win his first trophy as a manager.

