Great Affection For Real Betis But Not Thinking Of Next Year – Dani Ceballos

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has insisted he is not thinking about whether he will be playing for Real Madrid or another side next season, while admitting his affection for Real Betis.



Ceballos helped Arsenal to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley, but he is now due to return to parent club Real Madrid.











Arsenal are keen to keep hold of Ceballos, who has enjoyed an upturn in form under Mikel Arteta, but he has also been linked with Real Betis.



The midfielder could yet stay at Real Madrid, but he insists he is not yet thinking about where he will play next season.





"I am not thinking if next year I will play for Real Madrid or another club, any player is happy wearing that shirt", Ceballos told Tiempo de Juego.







"I have great affection for Real Betis and they mean a lot to me."



Ceballos came through the youth ranks at Real Betis before then being snapped up by Real Madrid in 2017; he enjoyed over 100 outings for the Seville-based club.





The 23-year-old made 37 appearances for Arsenal over the course of his loan spell, chipping in with two assists and two goals for the Gunners.

