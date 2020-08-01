Leeds United Assessing Serie A Star But May Face Battle To Tempt Him To England

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have run the rule over Roma star Alessandro Florenzi, but could face a battle to convince the full-back to leave Italy, according to The Athletic.



The Whites want to focus on signing players from England this summer ahead of their return to the Premier League as it has served them well in recent years.













But Leeds are also considering options from other top leagues as well and Italy is a place where the club are looking at a number of players.



And it has been claimed that Florenzi is one of the players outside England that the club have paid close attention to.





The 29-year-old’s ability to play in multiple positions on both flanks is a big draw for the Leeds recruitment team as well, as head coach Marcelo Bielsa.







The Leeds boss is known for his love of players who are multifunctional and it came as no surprise to some that Stuart Dallas was a key part of the club’s promotion campaign.



Florenzi still has three years left on his deal with Roma, but the 29-year-old is expected to leave the Serie A giants this summer.





However, the challenge for Leeds will be to convince him to move to England as it has been claimed that the player would prefer to stay in Italy.



Florenzi has interest from Sampdoria, Fiorentina and Atalanta, moves to which would keep him in Italy.

