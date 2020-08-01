Marcelo Bielsa Makes Sure His Players Are Never Surprised – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla insists that with Marcelo Bielsa's level of analysis before games, players are never surprised by what they encounter in the 90 minutes.



The Peacocks won the Championship title this season and were promoted back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence from the top flight.













Whites boss Bielsa transformed a mid-table side into promotion contenders and, after recovering from disappointment in the playoffs last season, has led the club to the promised land.



Leeds shot-stopper Casilla has lauded Bielsa for his attention to detail and how he prepares the players for every game.





The ex-Real Madrid man revealed that Bielsa can tell players everything that will unfold in a game to the extent that nothing surprises them.







“He is a peculiar type who takes care of every detail, every aspect of the game”, Casilla told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.



“He works out what will happen on the pitch and prepares the player so that nothing surprises him. He says: "This will happen and this will happen." It happens.





“He anticipates things.



"Not just him, but his assistants.



"Hours and hours are spent analysing rivals."



There remain question marks over whether Casilla will be at Leeds for the start of the new Premier League season, with Illan Meslier having impressed during the Spaniard's suspension.

