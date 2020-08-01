Napoli President Insists No Acceptable Offer Yet for Manchester City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has conceded that Manchester City linked Kalidou Koulibaly could leave this summer, but insists that no offer is yet to match his asking price.



The 29-year-old is considered by many to be one of the best defenders in the world and he has been linked with leaving Napoli in recent years.













The Serie A giants have succeeded in keeping Koulibaly at the club despite interest from some of the biggest names in Europe, but this summer they are prepared to let him go for the right price.



De Laurentiis admits that he would be disappointed to see the defender leave, but accepts he will eventually go.





However, the Napoli supremo is clear that no acceptable proposal has arrived.







Asked about the defender’s future, the Napoli president told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “I would be sorry if he went away.



“But there comes a time where we must be necessarily separate.





“But so far no offer worth €90m has arrived.”



Manchester City are interested, but they have not presented an offer acceptable to De Laurentiis and are signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.

