Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Coy On Arsenal Future Despite FA Cup Success

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has remained non-committal about his future despite leading Arsenal to the FA Cup trophy at Wembley.



The 31-year-old striker scored a brace as he helped Arsenal to come from one goal down against Chelsea to win the game 2-1 for the Gunners.













The hitman lifted the FA Cup as the club captain as well but his future at Arsenal remains under the scanner and it could still turn out to be the last game in their colours.



Arsenal are yet to agree on the terms of a new contract with an Aubameyang and his current deal runs out at the end of next season.





Mikel Arteta was hopeful that winning the FA Cup could convince the striker to sign on the dotted line and commit his future to the club.







But the Spaniard remained coy and insisted that he just wants to concentrate on celebrating winning the FA Cup.



Asked about his future, the Arsenal captain told BBC One: "Nothing.





“Just today and the trophy. That's it!"



Aubameyang is being monitored by Inter and Barcelona and they are prepared to pounce if he declines to sign a new deal at Arsenal.

