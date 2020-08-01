XRegister
01/08/2020 - 23:01 BST

St Mirren Make Approach To Sign Celtic Striker

 




Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo is the subject of interest from St Mirren, according to STV

The Bhoys are looking to strengthen their striking options and Bayo could be staring at a season with limited opportunities to play at Celtic Park.

 



However, Bayo could have an escape route as St Mirren hold an interest in signing him this summer.

The Buddies wanted to snap up Bayo in the January transfer window and have now made another move to try to secure his services.
 


Bayo made just 16 appearances across all competitions for Celtic last season, scoring two goals in the process, as he found his chances limited.



A move to St Mirren could hand Bayo the chance to feature on a regular basis and showcase his talents in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic landed Bayo in the 2019 January transfer window.
 


St Mirren opened their Scottish Premiership season on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Livingston and are next due to travel to Ibrox to play Rangers.
 