Tanguy Ndombele Has Been Mistreated – Former Top Flight Midfielder Feels Player Must Leave Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League midfielder Stewart Robison believes Tanguy Ndombele is a top player and could rekindle his career away from Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho.



Ndombele’s future at Tottenham has come under the scanner after just one season on the books in north London, with Inter interested in taking him to Italy.













It is unclear if Tottenham are ready to do business with conflicting reports about whether the club see Ndombele as a player to keep this summer or someone to offload.



Mourinho has not hidden his criticism of the midfielder and Robinson feels the Tottenham boss has ill-treated and mismanaged a talented player this season.





He has insisted that Ndombele is a top midfielder and has the ability to shine at Inter in Serie A if he leaves.







Robinson feels the former Lyon midfielder needs to get away from Mourinho and Tottenham to rekindle his career.



The former midfielder said on ESPN FC: “I think he has been harshly treated by Jose Mourinho.





“Jose Mourinho goes into clubs and picks on one or two players. He did at Manchester United with Luke Shaw and he has done it with Ndombele. He had a go at him in the press and in front of the other players.



“When he came on against Bournemouth, he changed the way Spurs played. He was suddenly looking to play forward.



“He is a much more positive player than Harry Winks. Harry Winks wants to play square and backwards and keep possession. Ndombele takes risks – he twists and turns.



“I thought he was brilliant for Lyon before he went to Spurs and I think given another lease of life at Inter Milan, he would be a very good signing.



“There is a great player in there somewhere and he has been mistreated or hasn’t shown his best form at Spurs.



“And that’s why he has got to move on I think.”



Inter have been tipped to open talks with Tottenham to look to sign Ndombele over the coming week.

