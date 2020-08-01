This Is Most Important Impact I’ve Had At Leeds United – Andrea Radrizzani

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani believes that changing the mentality at Elland Road is the most important impact he has had at the club.



The Italian has just overseen Leeds' promotion to the Premier League, bringing top flight football back to Elland Road for the first time since 2004.













Radrizzani attracted Marcelo Bielsa to Leeds and the Argentine has transformed the Whites, winning plaudits for his work at the club.



The Italian businessman admits that when he arrived at Leeds he found a club that had accepted life as an average outfit.





And Radrizzani feels that the biggest impact he has had at Elland Road is changing the mentality.







The Italian was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post: "When I arrived there were great people but they would be happy with average, they didn't have ambition or an expectation to succeed.



“Only the leadership can change everyone else.





“We have changed the mentality of everyone



“This is the most important impact I have had in the club."



Leeds are expected to make signings over the course of the transfer window, which is open until 5th July, but it remains to be seen what level of kitty Radrizzani has lined up for the club to compete in the Premier League.

