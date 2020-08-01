Training With Harry Kane Doesn’t Make You Worse – Former Spurs Star Ready For Next Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Michel Vorm believes he has been kept sharp by Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son and still has something to offer as he looks for his next club.



The 36-year-old shot-stopper has just departed Tottenham Hotspur and is now aiming to continue his career elsewhere.













The Dutchman provided cover for Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga at the north London giants; he made one appearance this season, in the FA Cup.



He came face to face with Kane and Son on the training pitch and believe that it kept him sharp, which should stand him in good stead for his next challenge in the game.





He told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: "I am 36 years old, but I still feel very fit and good.







"I've been catching balls from Harry Kane and Son every day for the past few seasons.



"It doesn't make you any worse."





Vorm has his eye on joining a club in Belgium or the Netherlands and added: "A club in the Netherlands or Belgium would seem like something to me."



The goalkeeper made 48 appearances for Tottenham over the course of his stay in north London, keeping 17 clean sheets in the process.



He is an experienced custodian and has made over 100 appearances in the Premier League and over 130 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

