Inside FutbolInside Futbol

02/08/2020 - 14:20 BST

AC Milan Working On Deal For Leeds United Target, Player Is Priority

 




AC Milan are working on a deal to sign Leeds United linked Florentino Luis, with the midfielder a priority target. 

The Rossoneri are big admirers of the 20-year-old and are keen to take him to the San Siro in the transfer window this summer.

 



Florentino has been linked with Leeds, who are preparing for life in the Premier League, and were recently claimed to be ahead of the Rossoneri in the chase.

He is a priority for AC Milan though, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, and the club are working on a deal to secure his signature.
 


Florentino made 18 appearances for Benfica over the course of this season, including two outings in the Champions League.



He came through the youth ranks at Benfica and made his debut in the Portuguese top flight in 2019.

Luis has also played for Portugal at youth international level, turning out for the country from Under-15 up to Under-20 level.
 


Benfica have the 20-year-old defensive midfielder under contract for a further four years, until the summer of 2024.
 