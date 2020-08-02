Aston Villa Clear On Transfer Strategy

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa will focus their recruitment efforts on the English market over the course of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The Villa Park outfit successfully avoided dropping straight back down to the Championship this season and are now preparing for another campaign of Premier League football.











They are expected to look to make additions to their squad over the transfer window and will focus on the market they know best, in England.



Aston Villa have already lined up a number of targets they want to chase as they bid to make sure they are in good shape for the 2020/21 season.





Boss Dean Smith and CEO Christian Purslow have already met for talks over the future and the club now have a new sporting director in the shape of Johan Lange.







Smith has already identified a striker he would like to bring to Villa Park, but Lange may put forward an alternative target.



Purslow will be responsible for negotiating any deals when discussions reach the latter stages.





Aston Villa finished one place and one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League this season.

