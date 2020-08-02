Mohamed Elyounoussi Starts – Celtic Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Hamilton Academical

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Hamilton Academical to Celtic Park for their Scottish Premiership season opener.



The Bhoys are shaping up for a potentially pivotal season in their history as they aim to wrap up a tenth top flight title in a row.













Boss Neil Lennon will want his team to come roaring out of the blocks and make no mistake against Hamilton this afternoon.



He has Scott Bain in goal for the Scottish Premiership opener, while at the back he selects Jeremie Frimpong and Greg Taylor as full-backs.





In central defence Kristoffer Ajer will link up with Christopher Jullien, while Scott Brown looks to boss midfield. Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor are given the nod to start, while James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi will support Odsonne Edouard.







The Celtic boss has options off the bench if needed at any point against Hamilton, including Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton.





Celtic Team vs Hamilton Academical



Bain, Frimpong, Ajer, Jullien, Taylor, Brown, Christie, McGregor, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Edouard



Substitutes: Barkas, Bitton, Klimala, Soro, Rogic, Ntcham, Bolingoli, Elhamed, Karamoko

