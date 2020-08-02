Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Wants Transfer Assurances, Keen To See Barcelona Man Arrive

Follow @insidefutbol





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is keen to receive assurances from Arsenal over their transfer plans this summer and dreams of seeing the Gunners sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.



The striker helped Arsenal to beat Chelsea and win the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, but attention quickly turned to his future.











Aubameyang has yet to sign a new contract with Arsenal and the club are tipped to sell him if he declines to put pen to paper to fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium.



And, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Aubameyang wants to know that Arsenal will splash the cash in the transfer window to reinforce the squad.





Aubameyang wants to see Dembele at the Emirates Stadium, though the Frenchman is not keen on leaving Barcelona.







It is claimed Arsenal are working on a shortlist of targets which includes Philippe Coutinho, Moussa Dembele, Allan Saint-Maximin, Raul Jimenez, Thomas Partey and Memphis Depay.



Alexandre Lacazette could, it is suggested, leave.





Aubameyang wants to know that Arsenal mean business going forward before putting pen to paper to stay at the club.

