Real Betis Looking To Secure Initial 50 Per Cent of Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis are looking to convince River Plate to accept an offer for only 50 per cent of the rights of Leeds United target Lucas Martinez Quarta.



Leeds are expected to strengthen their centre-back options over the course of the summer, as Premier League football looms.











They are claimed to have been in touch with River Plate over signing Quarta, but Betis also want the defender.



However, Betis are not ready to meet River Plate's asking price and are looking to convince the Argentine giants to accept an alternative deal.





According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis want to buy 50 per cent of Quarta, with the purchase of the remaining 50 per cent postponed until another date.







Alternatively they would buy 50 per cent of Quarta and then share out the money from a possible future sale of the player.



It is unclear if River Plate will be sold on the idea.





Quarta has caught the eye with his performances for River Plate, but the club want to bring in cash this summer and offloading the 24-year-old is seen as a likely move.

