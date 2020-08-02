Roma Fail With New Chris Smalling Approach, Man Utd Increase Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have again resisted a move from Roma to wrap up a permanent deal for Chris Smalling, it has been claimed in Italy.



Smalling has impressed on loan at Roma and the Italian side want to keep him on a permanent basis.











However, they have struggled to meet Manchester United's €20m asking price for Smalling and their latest attempt has failed, according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it.



Roma want to do a deal quickly in order to have Smalling available for the Europa League, but it is claimed that Manchester United have now even increased their asking price from €20m.





The Italian side are now unlikely to be able to have Smalling available for their meeting with Sevilla in the Europa League.







Smalling is keen to stay at Roma and has communicated his desire to Manchester United.



His pleas have fallen on deaf ears though as the Red Devils are standing firm.





Smalling made 30 appearances in Serie A for Roma over the course of the season, chipping in with three goals in the process.

