We Decide – Stuttgart Sporting Director Clear On Leeds United Target

Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat has issued a warning to clubs interested in striker Nicolas Gonzalez, who has been linked with a host of sides, including Leeds United.



Gonzalez fired Stuttgart to promotion to the Bundesliga this season, but is now keen to leave the club in search of pastures new.











Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest, along with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds outfit, while AC Milan, Inter, Roma, Lazio, Sampdoria, Genoa, Atalanta and Napoli are also admirers of the Argentine.



Mislintat admits that he has heard the speculation around Gonzalez, but issued a message to his suitors, warning that there is no release clause in the striker's contract.





"Of course we hear the rumours about Nicolas Gonzalez", Mislintat said on German broadcaster Sport1.







"We already see the possibility that someone will offer us so much money that we have to think about a sale.



"The crucial thing for us is that Nico has a three-year contract with and no release clause.





"That means nothing other than he is only with us and we decide in the end", he added.



The 22-year-old found the back of the net on 15 occasions for Stuttgart last season, turning on the goal-tap towards the end of the campaign when he hit eight goals in his side's final nine 2.Bundesliga games.

