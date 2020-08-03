XRegister
03/08/2020 - 15:29 BST

AC Milan Unsure On Signing Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier, but are unsure on whether to pull the trigger on a bid.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club this summer despite having two more years left on his contract.  


 



It is unclear if Tottenham are actively trying to move him on, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he has been offered to AC Milan.

However, the Rossoneri are unsure on spending the level of money which would be needed to sign Aurier.
 


It is claimed that Aurier would cost €20m and AC Milan are focused on signing younger players.



As such, the Italian giants are not sure about splashing the cash to take Aurier to the San Siro.

Aurier made 33 appearances in the Premier League this season for Tottenham and chipped in with five assists for his team-mates in the process.
 


The full-back still has another two years left to run on his contract in north London.
 