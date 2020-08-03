XRegister
03/08/2020 - 14:53 BST

Arsenal Know Club’s Delicate Financial Position, Want To Bring Target’s Price Down

 




Arsenal are bidding to take advantage of the delicate financial situation at Sporting Lisbon to sign highly-rated teenager Joelson Fernandes, it has been claimed in Portugal. 

The Gunners are alive to the potential of the 17-year-old winger and are being tipped to step up their pursuit.

 



Mikel Arteta's side have already had a proposal worth €20m turned down by Sporting Lisbon for Fernandes, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, but are not going away.

Sporting Lisbon are clear they will only accept a sum of €45m, equal to the player's release clause.
 


However, it is claimed that Arsenal are aware of Sporting Lisbon's delicate financial situation.



They are ready to play the waiting game and continue to test the Portuguese giants to find an opening and grab the teenager for a lower amount.

Fernandes made four appearances in the Portuguese top flight this season, spanning 63 minutes of football.
 


He has been capped by Portugal up to Under-17 level and much is expected from the winger going forward.
 