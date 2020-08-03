Barcelona Yet To Approach Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have not gone in with an offer to Chelsea's out-of-contract winger Willian yet despite Arsenal now opening talks with the Brazilian, according to Sky Italia's Fabrizio Romano.



The Brazilian star's seven-year stay at Premier League giants Chelsea appears to be coming to an end with the player's contract running out this summer.













While the Blues are keen to keep Willian at Stamford Bridge and have offered a two-year contract, the 31-year-old has rejected the offer with his mind seemingly now set on a new challenge.



The prospect of signing Willian on a free transfer has excited top clubs, with Barcelona and Arsenal being heavily linked with the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger.





However, Barcelona have yet to come forward to Willian with a proposal to take him to the Camp Nou.







On the other hand, Arsenal have begun their pursuit for the Brazilian international and are in talks with the winger's representatives.



Willian was not part of Chelsea's squad that faced Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the weekend due to an injury and could possibly have already played his last game for the club.





If Barcelona want to acquire the services of the winger on a free transfer, they may have to move fast as Arsenal have already taken the first steps.

