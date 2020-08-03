Club Waiting For Offer From West Ham After Hammers Test Water On 22-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon are waiting for West Ham United to put in an offer for winger Jovane Cabral after they began to enquire about his availability.



Cabral has been picked out as a player of great potential by many and Sporting Lisbon are aware that he is generating interest.













According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, West Ham have started to test the water to find out how much a deal to sign the 22-year-old would cost.



West Ham are admirers of Cabral and are looking at potentially taking him to England this summer.





It is claimed that Sporting Lisbon are now waiting for West Ham to translate their interest in the winger into a concrete offer.







Sporting Lisbon are not willing to close the door on any players leaving the club this summer, but will only sell on their terms.



The Portuguese giants are suggested to be looking for in excess of €20m to let Cabral go.





It is unclear if West Ham are willing to meet Sporting Lisbon's demands for Cabral, but David Moyes is expected to add to his squad over the course of the transfer window.

