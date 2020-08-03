Crystal Palace Poised To Put In Bid For West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are set to make an offer for West Ham United target Eberechi Eze, as they try to get ahead in the race, according to West London Sport.



After scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists for QPR in the Championship this season, the former Arsenal youth star has been tipped to move to the top tier this summer.













West Ham are considering making a move to sign Eze and David Moyes watched the QPR man in action against Millwall last month.



The Eagles are now making a play for his services and looking to put in an offer to convince QPR to sell.





However, whether the London-based club will match QPR's asking price of £20m remains to be seen.







It is claimed that the opening offers for the Englishman are likely to be in the region of £12m.



While Crystal Palace and West Ham continue to be closely linked with Eze, other clubs are also understood have made enquiries about the youngster.





QPR will be hoping that more clubs join the race and start a bidding war, which could potentially see the sum they would receive for Eze rise.

