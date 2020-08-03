XRegister
Inside Futbol

03/08/2020 - 13:53 BST

Former Bundesliga Star Won’t Write Off Manchester City’s Chances of Landing Bayern Munich Man

 




Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has tipped David Alaba to renew his contract with Bayern Munich, but believes Manchester City could yet tempt him with a move to the Premier League.

28-year-old defender Alaba has only one year remaining on his contract with the German champions and is yet to agree to a new deal.  


 



With the Austrian international's contract situation leaving clubs on alert, Premier League giants Manchester City have been linked with a move for the full-back.

For Bundesliga star Fjortoft took to Twitter to express his admiration for Alaba and believes Bayern Munich and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares the same liking for the player.
 


While the Norwegian expects Alaba to renew his contract with the Bavarian outfit, he has refused to rule out the possibility of Guardiola's side luring him to the Premier League.



"I am a big fan of Alaba – so is Guardiola by the way… and Bayern too", Fjortoft wrote.

"[He has] still not extended his contract. Manchester City next season? Most likely he extends his contract.
 


"But I guess Manchester City could tempt him with a new challenge and a big contract."

Alaba played under the management of Guardiola during the Spanish tactician's time as the manager of Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016.
 