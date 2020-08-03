He Can Do Fantastic Things – Former Bastia Boss Backs Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bastia boss Rui Almeida believes that if Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin maximises all of his potential he will be able to go far in the game.



The 23-year-old arrived from French club Nice last summer and caught the eye with his performances, scoring four goals and setting up seven more for his team-mates.













His former coach at Bastia, Almeida, has full faith in his abilities and believes that with time, Saint-Maximin can go on to become an even better player.



"If he maximises all of his potential, he can do fantastic things for sure", Almeida told the Chronicle.





Almeida also took time to reveal that once the former France Under-21 international reaches his full potential he will make sure that he increases the number of goals scored from three, to 15 or 20, and assists from four to ten.







"He can transform those three or four goals to 15 or 20 goals and the four assists to 10.



"I saw a couple of his matches and once he evolves and does everything in a match in a qualitative way, I think he will go much further.'

