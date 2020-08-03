I Congratulated Liverpool But Our Title Win Was Harder To Do – Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel has revealed that he congratulated the Reds staff and players for being crowned Premier League champions, but insists Istanbul Basaksehir's title win was harder.



Liverpool brought their 30-year-long wait for a league title to an end by winning the Premier League with a whopping seven games to spare.













Istanbul Basaksehir star Skrtel is delighted by his former team's triumph and took the opportunity to congratulate the staff and players over the phone.



However, the Slovakian has insisted that it was harder for his side to win the Turkish Super Lig this term than it was for Liverpool to win the English Premier League.





Skrtel pointed out how the race for the title in the Turkish top flight went to the wire, but believes Istanbul Basaksehir were the worthy champions in the end.







"I was very happy that Liverpool were crowned champions. I congratulated the coaches and players over the phone", Skrtel told the Demiroren News Agency.



"It was more difficult for Basaksehir to win the league. Liverpool were announced as champions [seven] weeks ago, whereas we claimed the title in the final weeks.





"It was a well-deserved success in the end. We were the most consistent team in the league."



All eyes will be on whether Skrtel's Istanbul Basaksehir come face to face with Liverpool in the Champions League next season.

