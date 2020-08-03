XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

03/08/2020 - 18:36 BST

I Congratulated Liverpool But Our Title Win Was Harder To Do – Former Red

 




Former Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel has revealed that he congratulated the Reds staff and players for being crowned Premier League champions, but insists Istanbul Basaksehir's title win was harder.

Liverpool brought their 30-year-long wait for a league title to an end by winning the Premier League with a whopping seven games to spare.  


 



Istanbul Basaksehir star Skrtel is delighted by his former team's triumph and took the opportunity to congratulate the staff and players over the phone.

However, the Slovakian has insisted that it was harder for his side to win the Turkish Super Lig this term than it was for Liverpool to win the English Premier League.
 


Skrtel pointed out how the race for the title in the Turkish top flight went to the wire, but believes Istanbul Basaksehir were the worthy champions in the end.



"I was very happy that Liverpool were crowned champions. I congratulated the coaches and players over the phone", Skrtel told the Demiroren News Agency.

"It was more difficult for Basaksehir to win the league. Liverpool were announced as champions [seven] weeks ago, whereas we claimed the title in the final weeks.
 


"It was a well-deserved success in the end. We were the most consistent team in the league."

All eyes will be on whether Skrtel's Istanbul Basaksehir come face to face with Liverpool in the Champions League next season.
 