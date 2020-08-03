I’d Stay If I Was Him – Former Top Flight Star On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol insists that if he was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then he would stay at Arsenal as the striker is the main man.



Aubameyang scored a brace as he helped Mikel Arteta’s side mount a comeback from one goal down against Chelsea to win 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.













The 31-year-old has yet to sign a new contract with the north London outfit and Arsenal are tipped to sell him if he declines to put pen to paper on fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium.



Nicol expects Aubameyang to remain at Arsenal, as he believes that elite sides are unlikely to make a big effort to sign a 31-year-old.





And he added if he was Aubameyang then he would stay at Arsenal as the striker is the biggest star at the club.







“His status at Arsenal is through the roof”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“I mean, how great must it be to be the guy at a club as big as Arsenal.





“I am sure that has to come into it, and at 31, I am not sure that the top clubs are going to bust a gut to go and get a 31-year-old really.



“So, if I think I am him, I am staying at Arsenal. I am the guy.



“He clearly enjoys it, he clearly enjoys Arteta.



“So, as far as his status is concerned, if I am him, I am staying at Arsenal”



The striker joined Arsenal from German giants Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window, with the Gunners forking out £56m to secure his signature.

