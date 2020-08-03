If Leigh Griffiths Steps Up Celtic Won’t Need New Striker – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend John Hartson has called on Hoops striker Leigh Griffiths to get his act together and prove to Neil Lennon that he should be involved, feeling that it could even save the Bhoys needing to sign a new hitman.



Griffiths has trained alone the past month and did not join the rest of the squad in their pre-season friendlies in France as the manager Lennon asked the Scottish international to work on his fitness before he could join the first-team.













The Bhoys have attacking personnel in their ranks with the likes of Odsonne Edouard in form and Patryk Klimala and Karamoko Dembele also available for the manager to call upon.



Former Celtic star Hartson thinks that Griffiths should be providing Lennon with another option in attack and has called on him to get in shape and put himself in the mix.





Hartson feels if Griffiths sets his mind to come back to the first-team and starts working on featuring for the Hoops again, Lennon’s side will not have to worry about spending to sign another striker.







"From an attacking point of view, they've got Edouard, Patryk Klimala and Karamoko Dembele”, Hartson told Sky Sports.



"But there's a lad sitting at home who needs to get his act together in terms of proving to his manager that he is right physically and mentally to get back into the group and onto the pitch, and he should be out there.





"For whatever reason, his manager doesn't think he's ready. I hope he's listening and I hope he's gets his act together.



"Celtic won't need another centre forward if he does."



Griffiths made 21 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Bhoys last season, scoring nine goals and registering four assists to his name in the process.

