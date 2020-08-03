Leeds United Legend Impressed With How Whites Handled Pressure

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has admitted to being impressed with how the Whites coped with crucial games towards the end of the Championship season.



The Whites returned to the top flight of English football after 16 years after winning the Championship title in style under Marcelo Bielsa this season.













Gray, a legend at Elland Road, was pleased to see the mentality of the players when it became nervy at the tail end of the season.



According to Gray, it is not always essential to play free-flowing football, with results against Barnsley and Swansea City just as crucial to help Leeds get over the promotion line.





“When it was a bit nervy they’ve been tremendous and we’ve got over the line”, Gray told the Yorkshire Evening Post.







“We weren’t playing at our best but we won the game and that’s important when you’re going through a league campaign.



"You’re not always going to dominate and play free flowing football.





"When it comes to the tough matches they’ve ground it out and they know they can get results.



"I’m delighted for everyone connected to the club.”



Leeds are now waiting to see who they will open their Premier League campaign against, with the new season due to start on 12th September.

