Leeds United Target Matty Longstaff Mulling Options

Matty Longstaff has not yet made a decision on his future, amid Leeds United joining the hunt for his signature, according to the Shields Gazette.



Newcastle United are keen to keep hold of Longstaff, but the midfielder's contract at St James' Park has now expired.











The Magpies have put what they believe to be a generous offer to Longstaff in an effort to convince him to re-sign, while Udinese are also keen.



Leeds have now been linked with wanting to sign Longstaff this summer.





The 20-year-old though is continuing to weigh up his options and has yet to come to a decision on where to continue his career.







A move to Leeds would allow Longstaff to continue his development in the Premier League after the Whites secured promotion.



It would also present him with the opportunity to work with renowned boss Marcelo Bielsa.





However, Longstaff came through the youth ranks at Newcastle before then breaking into the senior team and it remains to be seen if the lure of home comforts proves too much for the England Under-20 international to resist.

