03/08/2020 - 15:45 BST

Lille Set For Key Meeting Today In Chase For Leeds United Linked Jonathan David

 




Lille's president is meeting his Gent counterpart today in an effort to strike a deal for Leeds United target Jonathan David. 

The French side are keen to land David and have already had one offer for the forward knocked back by Gent.

 



Leeds hold an interest in David, but Lille's president has been clear about his view the player wants to join his club over the Whites.

And Lille are stepping up their efforts as, according to Eurosport France, the two presidents, Gerard Lopez and Ivan De Witte, are meeting today.
 


Lopez will be keen to find an agreement to take David to Lille, as his side shape up for the 2020/21 Ligue 1 campaign.



Leeds appear to be trailing behind in the race and David could be playing his football in France next season.

He struck 23 times in 40 games for Gent last season and in the process earned admiring glances from a host of other clubs
 


Gent have David locked down on a contract until 2023 and value him at over €30m.
 