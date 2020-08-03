Liverpool Best Team In World Right Now – Kolo Toure

Follow @insidefutbol





Kolo Toure insists that his former club Liverpool deserve all the success they are enjoying and has lauded the Reds as the best club side in world football.



Liverpool are the current Premier League, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup holders, and won the league title in comfortable fashion.













The Reds had a dominant run as they won 32 games of their 38 league matches played and finished just one shy of a century of points.



In the 2018/19 season, Klopp also managed to lead Liverpool to their sixth Champions League trophy.





Toure believes that his former side are the best team in the world at the moment and credited Liverpool’s excellence to their German boss.







The 39-year-old stressed that Klopp has been able to eke out the very best from all his players since he arrived at Anfield and ultimately turned the Merseyside outfit into a well-oiled machine.



"They are the best team in the world right now”, Toure was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS.





“Jurgen Klopp is doing an amazing job right now.



“Brendan Rodgers' signings have been really good as well for him.



“You can see that he has taken those players and really pushed them.



“Of course, he has added top players on top of all of that.



“This club is one of the best clubs in the world.



“They really deserve everything, they're really good guys, honest people working hard, loving the club and that's great. It's a great, great club."



Liverpool, who are currently in the midst of their pre-season break, will soon begin preparations for their title defence as the 2020/21 English top flight campaign will begin in September.

