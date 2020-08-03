XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

03/08/2020 - 13:04 BST

Manchester United Continuing Jadon Sancho Push

 




Negotiations between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund over winger Jadon Sancho are continuing, according to Sky Sports.

Sancho is Manchester United’s top target this summer and they are putting in significant work to try to seal a deal to sign him.   


 



The Red Devils have been trying to water down Dortmund’s €120m valuation of Sancho to no avail as the German giants have not come down from their asking price.

However, Manchester United are closing in on their target as Dortmund appear to be willing to part ways with the winger with the transfer fee paid in instalments.
 


It is claimed that Dortmund now appear open to accepting a smaller up front fee for Sancho.



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already asked his club to pick up the pace on their swoop for Sancho as the next Premier League season is scheduled to start in September.

Sancho has also been linked with Liverpool, but the Reds could have another summer of limited spending, despite winning the Premier League title. 
 


It remains to be seen how quickly Manchester United can wrap up a deal to land Sancho.
 