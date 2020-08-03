Newcastle United’s Management Team Told To Continue Recruitment Push

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United's management team have been told to continue their hunt for new signings, according to the Chronicle.



The proposed takeover of the Magpies by a consortium including the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia has been called off and the club are planning for the new season.











Steve Bruce and his team have been given the green light to continue their push for player signings as they shape the team up for the new Premier League season in September.



Newcastle have been offered Jeff Hendrick by his representatives.





Hendrick departed fellow Premier League side Burnley following the expiration of his contract and is available as a free agent.







It is unclear if Newcastle will look to do a deal to take Hendrick, who has also been offered to Aston Villa, to St James' Park.



Bruce will be looking to get business done to reinforce his squad, but the jury is out on what level of transfer kitty the Newcastle boss will be provided with.





The former Aston Villa boss led Newcastle to a finish of 13th in the Premier League this season.

