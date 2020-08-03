XRegister
03/08/2020 - 11:08 BST

Percy Tau Arrives In Belgium To Seal Loan Move

 




Brighton centre-forward Percy Tau has arrived in Brussels in Belgium ahead of sealing a loan move to Jupilier Pro League side Anderlecht, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

Despite joining Premier League side Brighton in the summer of 2018, work permit issues forced the South Africa international to move away on loan.  


 



With Tau yet to receive his work permit, the centre-forward has been expected to seal another loan move this summer, with the Belgian clubs Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp linked with the striker.

However, Brussels-based club Anderlecht appear to have won the race to land the 26-year-old on a season-long loan.
 


Tau has arrived at Brussels airport and the deal is now expected to be quickly pushed over the line.



The attacker was pictured arriving at the airport.

If the loan move is to go through, it will be Tau's third consecutive stint in Belgium, having spent a season each at Royale Union Sainte Gilloise and Club Brugge over the last two seasons.
 


Tau scored four goals and provided eight assists across all competitions on loan at Club Brugge last term.
 